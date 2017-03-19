Bakkie crashes into truck killing two
Two people‚ believed to be in their 50s‚ were killed early on Sunday when a bakkie crashed into a truck on the R54 near the Villiers turn-off in Vereeniging.
“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found both vehicles in the middle of the road. The bakkie was found partially wedged beneath the trailer of the truck‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.
“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found the body of a woman lying outside the bakkie. The body of a man was found lying trapped inside the vehicle.
“Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had already succumbed to her multiple injuries. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead on the scene.
“The man was assessed and found to be in a critical condition‚” Meiring said. “Paramedics began their treatment of the patient. Unfortunately‚ after a few short minutes‚ the man was declared dead‚” he added.
