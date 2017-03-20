France Manaka‚ Simon Thlokwane‚ Prince Raphael Dube‚ Sibusiso Mnisi and Thando Sonqishe‚ all between 30 and 40‚ were arrested at the weekend and made their first appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on a charge of robbery with aggravated circumstances.

The five men accused of being involved in the daring cash heist at OR Tambo International Airport. Photo: Kyle Cowan

All five accused were remanded into custody for further investigation and will appear again on March 28 and 29 for a formal bail application.

Two other accused‚ Mosiwa Muthame and Khulekani Sibanda‚ appeared last week and will appear again on Friday.

Muthame and Sibanda were both released on bail of R50 000 each.

Lawyers for the accused‚ who were approached to provide clarity especially on which accused was in possession of a Lamborghini sports car‚ told Times Live they could only comment further after the bail applications next week‚ as they had not yet had time to fully consult with their clients.

Members of the media in attendance were under strict orders by the magistrate not to photograph any court officials or the accused‚ as identity parades were still likely to happen.

Times Live understands further serious charges could be added to the docket later.

