Mon Mar 20 15:26:53 SAST 2017

Train services halted due to Soweto protests

Retired Rhodes University professor brutally attacked in home

Qaqamba Magadla | 2017-03-20 14:35:36.0
VICTIM: Retired Rhodes University professor Andrew Tracey and his wife were attacked in their home this past weekend.
Image by: DAVID MACGREGOR via The Herald

South African ethnomusicologist‚ promoter and composer of African music Andrew Tracey was hit with a hammer on the head and held hostage with his wife by two men who broke into his Grahamstown home on Saturday.

The 80-year-old retired professor from Rhodes University‚ a widely respected and active member of the community‚ was at home with his wife Heather when the intruders held them hostage before fleeing with money and personal belongings.

Friend Ben Carver‚ who was one of the first people to arrive on the scene after the incident with his brother Christian‚ said one of the men was well known to the family as the couple had often hosted him in the house.

He said the couple had helped with his school tuition and fed him.

Full story in the Daily Dispatch

- TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE

