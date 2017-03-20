Retired Rhodes University professor brutally attacked in home
South African ethnomusicologist‚ promoter and composer of African music Andrew Tracey was hit with a hammer on the head and held hostage with his wife by two men who broke into his Grahamstown home on Saturday.
The 80-year-old retired professor from Rhodes University‚ a widely respected and active member of the community‚ was at home with his wife Heather when the intruders held them hostage before fleeing with money and personal belongings.
Friend Ben Carver‚ who was one of the first people to arrive on the scene after the incident with his brother Christian‚ said one of the men was well known to the family as the couple had often hosted him in the house.
He said the couple had helped with his school tuition and fed him.
Full story in the Daily Dispatch
- TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE
