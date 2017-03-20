Soweto Highway reopened after protests
Johannesburg Metro Police Department says the Soweto Highway has been reopened after protesting residents in Mzimhlophe blockaded the road with burning tyres on Monday morning.
"I can confirm that the highway has been cleared now. There was a suggestion of about illegal land occupation that they weren't happy about‚" said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.
Motorists who were most affected were from Meadowlands and Orlando. They were urged to use Elias Motsoaledi or Klipspruit Valley Road as alternative routes.
