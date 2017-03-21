There were chaotic scenes earlier in the day as damaged cars and trucks littered the freeway near the Putfontein off-ramp.

@UnitedTowingSA posted video footage of the scene on twitter.

N12 Crash this morning near Putfontein. Freeway closed. 29 Vehicles involved. Crash being investigated by authorities. pic.twitter.com/zi9qks0yCR — UTASA (@UnitedTowingSA) March 21, 2017

There were conflicting reports about whether one person was killed. Netcare 911 spokesman Chris Botha said one person was killed but Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesman William Ntladi said one person was in a critical condition.

“We arrived to find that multiple vehicles had collided on the road …. It is quite a horrific scene‚ especially at the start of Human Rights’ Day‚” said Botha.

Botha said that up to 60 people were involved in the crash‚ adding that not all those who sustained injuries may have gone immediately to hospital.

“With big accident scenes like this it's hard to tell the exact numbers because there are various ambulances and personnel on scene‚" said Botha.

Ntladi said about 30 vehicles were involved in the crash‚ including seven heavy duty trucks.

"We are clearing up the scene and quite a few vehicles have been towed off the freeway‚” said Ntladi.