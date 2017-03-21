The 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly slitting the throat of a co-worker at Republik in Durban North on Saturday night.

It is understood that the two men had become embroiled in an argument in the kitchen of the establishment.

According to a preliminary investigation report‚ a copy of which has been seen by TMG Digital‚ the deceased kitchen worker had had his throat cut in the melee.

The knife-wielding attacker then fled the scene on foot.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that detectives were investigating a case of murder.

“A 22-year-old suspect was arrested for murder. He will appear in the court soon but has yet to be charged‚” she said.

While Mbhele would not elaborate on when "soon" is‚ police are required by law to bring a suspect before a court of law to be formally charged within 48 hours.

"If the period of 48 hours expires outside ordinary court hours or on a day which is not an ordinary court day‚ the accused must be brought before a court not later than the end of the first following court day‚" the SAPS website says.

Republik owner Matt Richardson said that it was still unknown what the two men had been fighting about.

“We weren't there and don't have the full story. Anything I say would be out of context‚” he said.

“So for that reason I can't comment now. The investigation is still ongoing and I wouldn't want to jeopardise that‚” Richardson added.