Forty-eight people injured in taxi accidents in Durban
Forty-eight people were injured in taxi accidents in Durban on Wednesday morning.
In KwaNdengezi‚ near Mariannhill‚ 28 people sustained minor to moderate injuries when two mini-bus taxis collided.
In a separate accident‚ 20 commuters had minor injuries when two mini-bus taxis crashed at the intersection of Chris Hani Road and Acutt Avenue near Briardene.
Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said there were no critical or serious injuries in the KwaNdengezi crash.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.