The hostages‚ employees at the dealership‚ in William Nicol Drive in Bryanston‚ were later released unharmed by the robbers.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Kay Makhubela said that “at around 11am five armed men cornered two drivers who were about to leave the dealership to fill two cars with fuel”.

Makhubela said the armed robbers forced the drivers to lie down in the back of a white Maserati Levante and the vehicle was taken from the dealership.

The other car was left at the dealership but Makhubela said that keys to other vehicles were taken during the robbery.

“The drivers were dropped off in a field in Bassonia‚ south of Johannesburg‚ and were unharmed‚” Makhubela said.

Managing director of Medi-Response‚ Hadley Shapiro‚ said that his rescue service was called to the scene at approximately 11am and that both drivers were unharmed.

A message that was circulating on social media, allegedly written by Maserati, said that the vehicle had been recovered.

Makhubela however said that he had not received that information and that police were still on the lookout for the Maserati.

