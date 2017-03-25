The first crash took place at about 6am on the N3 highway near the notorious Van Reenen's Pass.

There‚ said KZN Emergency Medical Service's Robert McKenzie‚ two trucks and a bus collided.

McKenzie said one person was trapped in one of the trucks and was in a critical condition.

Despite the utter carnage from the collision - shown in photographs supplied to TMG Digital - the 20 people escaped with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

In the second accident‚ about two hours later‚ on the N2 freeway near Zinkwani on the KZN north coast‚ two people died in a horrific truck accident.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst described the scene as an "absolute wreckage [with] body parts all over the road".

"It appears that a truck went over a Mercedes-Benz‚" he said.

In a third incident around the same time‚ McKenzie said‚ three people died when a truck collided with a SUV on the R34‚ outside Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

