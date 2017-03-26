Police rubbish social media rumours about stolen Maserati
Police have contradicted social media reports that a stolen Maserati luxury car has been recovered.
“No suspects have been found at the moment. The R2.1 million worth stolen Maserati is not yet recovered‚” said Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela.
Five armed men held up two Maserati employees at the Bryanston‚ Johannesburg‚ dealership on Saturday morning.
Police say the Maserati employees were on their way to fuel up one of the cars when they were ambushed by five armed men as they were trying to leave the dealership.
The employees were later dropped off in Bassonia‚ in the south of Johannesburg‚ unharmed.
A case of robbery has been opened‚ Makhubela said.
