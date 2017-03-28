It is understood that a patient had stormed into the maternity ward and‚ brandishing a fire extinguisher‚ had broken windows and mirrors.

According to a statement issued by hospital manager Marc van Heerden‚ staff members are trained to deal with incidents and the relevant contingency plans were swiftly activated.

“These measures ensured the safe and prompt evacuation of the patients to another ward and the containment of the individual. “We wish to apologise to our patients and thank them for their understanding and cooperation.

We also wish to thank our staff and the SAPS for their calm and efficient intervention which ensured that nobody was hurt in the process‚” Van Heerden said. The patient involved in the incident has since been transferred to another facility.

- TMG Digital/The Times