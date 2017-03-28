Members of the pubic who are illegally in possession of a complete or various items of the SANDF camouflage uniform were urged to return them to their nearest SANDF base or unit.

"The SANDF is highly concerned by a growing trend amongst members of the public who‚ knowingly or unknowingly‚ wear and or are in possession of either complete or various items of the SANDF combat dress (camouflage) illegally.

"Members of the public are advised that the SANDF camouflage has been registered (patent) for use solely by authorised members of the SANDF and or by those members identified by the chief of the SANDF and appointed as honorary members of the various SANDF units and or bases‚" it said in a statement.

The SANDF further urged that should a member of the SANDF retire‚ pass away or resign from active duty‚ they or their family refrain from wearing‚ displaying or selling any items of their uniform.

The Defence Act 42 of 2002‚ Section 104 (5) and (6) stipulates that: "Any person who‚ without authority‚ possesses or wears prescribed uniforms distinctive marks or crests‚ or performs any prohibited act while wearing such uniform or with such uniform‚ distinctive marks or crests‚ is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years."

- TMG Digital