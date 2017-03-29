These are the findings of a desktop study conducted by Agri SA into the controversial mining method. The nine-page report – “Fracking and Water: Is there enough to go around?” – was released on Wednesday morning.

Fracking is currently being considered across the country‚ particularly in the Karoo Basin‚ which was the chief focus area of Agri SA’s study. While shale gas has been tipped as a potential boon for the country’s economy‚ communities have reacted negatively‚ citing pollution to water sources and the water-intensive nature of the mining as chief concerns.

The study focused largely on the Karoo area.

Agri SA researcher Gregory Smith wrote: “The concern around shale gas development is very real‚ understandable and cannot be ignored.”

He said South Africa was a water-scarce country and that water supplies in the Karoo were under “continuous stress” due to pollution and depletion – and that demand was on the rise because of population growth‚ industrialisation‚ mechanisation and urbanisation.

“Shale gas development is a water intensive process and would increase pressure on the availability of sufficient water of an acceptable quality with a reasonable surety of supply in an already dry Karoo‚” wrote Smith.

According to him‚ citing figures provided by the Mineral Resources Department‚ each fracking well would use about 24‚000m3 of water – the equivalent “to the irrigation of three hectares of lucerne for one year”.

Smith said a comprehensive set of information was needed before fracking was even considered‚ including exactly how much water was needed to ensure that all competing needs were met. But he was particularly concerned about the country’s ability to make sure water was properly managed.

“There is a lack of infrastructure and institutional capacity to ensure proper water management. Laboratories in South Africa are not equipped to analyse water quality parameters and water treatment facilities lack the expertise to accommodate the wastes associated with shale gas development.”

There are few groundwater scientists and technicians in South Africa with the experience associated with shale gas development.

“These structures need to be put in place before shale gas development can be considered. Water is a source of livelihood for the farming community and it is important to have a full understanding of possible future conflicts of interest and the recommendations made to minimise any potential risks‚” he said.