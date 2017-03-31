Sammy Mahlangu told the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday that his client‚ Nkosinathi Msimango‚ has not done anything so far to interfere with witnesses whose identities he knows.

Msimango is facing charges of theft and house breaking with intent to steal‚ in connection with the burglary at the Office of the Chief Justice two weeks.

"No evidence has been placed before this court that my client will interfere with witnesses and he is not doing anything to suggest that he will evade trial or interfere with witnesses‚" Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said the state had also not provided any evidence to suggest that Msimango is linked to the burglary.

"This whole thing [arrest] stinks of a lot of irregularities which the state is reliant on‚" Mahlangu said.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba argued that it is not the state's case Msimango is the person who broke into the Chief Justice's office.

"The allegation is that the accused is part of a group that broke into the Chief Justice's office."

Msimango will know on Monday whether he will be released on bail.