“This is the biggest ever jackpot pay-out on the slots across the Sun International group in South Africa‚” GrandWest Casino in Cape Town said in a statement.

The man was identified as Klaus Barnard from Parow.

Barnard said he was attending a function with his wife at the casino when he tried his luck on the sirens slot machine.

“I was sitting there in shock and then I phoned my wife‚ who was also playing on the floor. I knew you could win R1 million in a casino but I never expected to win R10 million‚” he said.

Barnard told the casino that he didn’t believe he had won so much money.

He said he had been doing so badly that he was ready to try a new slot machine.

“But it was occupied. I sat down again and continued playing. On the free spin I collected a word Bonus. I chose a box and saw that it was a money number of x3 which went over to x5 and then I realised it was going to reach x10. I was very lucky in choosing those boxes‚” he said.

Barnard is going to use some of the money to take his wife and two children to Miami on holiday and will invest the rest.

“This is Barnard’s biggest windfall in his 16 years of gaming at GrandWest. In July of last year‚ he won R700 000 and just five days earlier he had a pay out of R330 000‚” the GrandWest statement read.