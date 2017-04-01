SBV guard killed during cash heist in Cape Town
A 44-year-old security guard was shot dead on Saturday during a cash van heist in Cape Town.
Five men attacked the guard and his colleague‚ who were delivering money to ATMs‚ shortly before 10am on the corner of Klipfontein and Canie roads‚ Athone.
The attack‚ which left the second guard seriously injured‚ was captured by a CCTV camera.
A Western Cape police spokesman said: "The suspects fled the scene in a silver Audi with an undisclosed amount of money."
On Friday March 17‚ in a similar incident near Capricorn Square mall in Muizenberg‚ “armed suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing security guards of cash boxes”‚ police said.
Shots were fired in that incident too but nobody was injured.
TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
