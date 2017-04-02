That’s the appeal from the South African National Road Agency ahead of the Easter holiday break between April 14 and 17.

Sanral said holiday makers can expect to have trouble-free journeys to their destinations provided they drive responsibly and with caution.

While construction work is expected to take place on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the Easter weekend‚ Sanral has not scheduled work during peak traffic periods.

Vusi Mona‚ Sanral’s spokesman‚ said the introduction of automated pay systems at toll plazas on the busiest highways is expected to improve traffic flow and contribute to safer trips.

“The national and provincial road network is a safe environment and if drivers stick to the rules of the road and display tolerance and courtesy towards fellow road users‚ we should be able to cut down on the unacceptably high rate of fatal crashes‚” said Mona.

The Automobile Association also cautioned holidaymakers against reckless driving.

“An increase in traffic volumes almost always sees an increase in fatalities on the country’s roads. We are urging motorists to be vigilant while driving‚” said Layton Beard‚ the AA’s spokesman.

“More than 1‚700 people died on South African roads over the 2016/2017 December holiday period‚ another reminder of the dangers of driving on the country’s roads during the festive breaks.”

Beard said traffic volumes are expected to increase on the N3 and N1 and N2 to Cape Town during the Easter break.

The N1 to Limpopo is traditionally also busier than normal during this time as members of the Zion Christian Church make their annual pilgrimage to Moria near Polowane..

“The most important element of driving during this time is the correct attitude on the roads‚ drivers must obey the rules of the road and respect other motorists...” said Beard.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE