The cars‚ a BMW and Mercedes Benz‚ were found dumped in Isando shortly after the heist on Saturday morning.

The heist played itself out in broad daylight on the busy R24 near Barbara Road‚ which leads to the airport.

Police said the gang of armed men shot at a tyre of a cash-in-transit van‚ forcing the security guards to stop.

“The guards were forced out of the vehicle before the suspects blew their cash van with explosives. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money in cash boxes and one of the guard's firearm‚” police said in a statement.

The men fled in the two vehicles.

Meanwhile‚ ER24 paramedics said the two security guards were not injured in the incident.

A motorist however‚ was injured by flying debris which landed on his vehicle during the explosion.

He was treated for minor injuries.