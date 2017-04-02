Student shot dead outside Bloemfontein commune
An 18-year-old student was shot dead in an alleged armed robbery outside his commune in Universitas‚ Bloemfontein‚ paramedics said on Sunday.
The incident happened on Saturday evening‚ said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.
“Shortly before 8pm‚ paramedics from ER24 and local EMS services arrived on the scene where they found the lifeless body of the student lying in the street‚” Vermaak said.
“Bystanders explained to paramedics that an armed robbery apparently took place at the house where the student was staying. He ran from his house after he was shot and collapsed in the street.”
He died on the scene.
