Revolting scenes at Kopanong Hospital due to water shortages

Patients were unable to wash their hands after using the filthy toilets‚ said concerned local Buti Malinga. His mother was a patient at the hospital.

"There is no way it's okay for sick people to be in that situation. Even doctors and nurses need to wash their hands after touching each patient‚" said Malinga.

"Where do they do this if there is no water there?" he asked.

Patients were not spared the stench as their rooms were just metres from the toilet facilities.

Malinga claimed to have questioned the hospital on the revolting state of the toilets.

"I spoke to the director‚ who said this has only been happening for a day. They have had no water since this morning and it's not the entire hospital but just one section‚ " said Malinga.

'But still‚ that is unacceptable‚" he added.

TimesLIVE contacted hospital director Salamina Hlahane to enquire about the hospital’s contingency plans to deal with water shortages.

She referred all questions to the Gauteng Health Department.

Department spokesperson Prince Hamnca could not be immediately reached for comment.