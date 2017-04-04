When Vusi Mona’s lifeless body was found almost two months ago‚ his wife Smangele‚ told police her husband was accosted at the house by three men. They ransacked the house and demanded firearms and cash.

Smangele Shongwe claimed the perpetrators took an undisclosed amount of money and left with her husband in his Ford Ranger vehicle.

Mona’s vehicle was found abandoned a distance away from his home. His body was found inside. He had been tied up and shot dead.

“Following this gruesome discovery‚ a probe was launched which led to the arrest of Mona’s wife on Friday‚” said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

“It is believed that she is the mastermind behind her husband’s death. She is facing allegations of murder‚ conspiracy to commit murder‚ kidnapping as well as perjury‚” Hlathi added.

She made her second appearance at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Her case was postponed to April 18 when she was expected to apply for bail.