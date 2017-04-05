Eastern Cape police probe murder of traditional healer
Bhisho police are investigating a case of murder after a traditional healer was killed‚ allegedly by a client.
It is alleged the suspect‚ 24-year-old Fezile Mxhosana‚ beat Bhisho traditional healer Makhi Mngqolo to death for trying to rape him. Provincial police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni confirmed that a case of murder had been opened at the Bhisho police station.
“Bhisho SAPS can confirm that a case of murder was opened and the suspect was arrested.
He briefly appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court. The case was postponed to April 23‚” Tonjeni said.
Tonjeni said in police records it appeared that Mxhosana had reported the incident‚ which happened at E Road between Balasi and ZK Matthews high schools.
“It is alleged that the victim tried to rape the accused and a fight ensured between them until the accused overpowered the victim.” More in the Daily Dispatch
