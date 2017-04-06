It was also clarified that Dube does not in fact earn R400 000 a month‚ but rather earns this amount per year as salaries from three different companies he is linked to.

Not all of these companies are registered for Value Added Tax and neither have Company Tax Returns been filed with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

This emerged when state prosecutor Jacob Serepo read into the record an affidavit from a SARS official in opposition of bail for Dube‚ whose application continues.

Dube also has not filed a personal income tax return since 2010.

Further evidence presented by the state included four previous convictions for fraud‚ contravening the immigration act and driving under the influence of alcohol in the last seven years‚ two of which he did not declare to the court.

“We have found records of five different surnames and six different dates of birth‚ as per reports from the Local Criminal Record Centre‚” Serepo told the court.

The State maintains Dube is an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe‚ and that he was arrested in possession of a falsified South African identity document‚ for which a case of fraud was opened in Bethal in the Free State.

The court heard arguments from defence for Dube‚ Advocate Oscar Machevele‚ before breaking for lunch‚ during which he clarified the monthly income issue.

“My client was still confused as he had been grievously assaulted by the arresting officers‚” Machevele submitted to the court in response to Magistrate Amulekani Msimeki questioning the R400 000 per month salary issue‚ as she had requested the accused clarify the statement on a previous occasion.

“I can confirm he earns that amount per annum‚ not per month‚” Machevele said.

Machevele argued that exceptional circumstances‚ which must be proved for a bail applicant charged with a schedule six offence to be granted bail‚ were indeed proved for his client.

“In itself the fact that two of the accused in this matter‚ who are facing charges based on the same facts‚ were released on bail and warning... is exceptional circumstances‚” he argued.

“In reply to the State‚ nothing was found in possession of my client at the time of his arrest to link him to the robbery. Even now‚ the State has not produced any video footage or blood evidence to prove he was there‚” Machevele said.

Machevele maintains his client was assaulted by police after his arrest and forced to write a statement admitting to his involvement in the crime.

The Hawks investigating officer Colonel Samuel Mahlangu has denied these allegations via a responding affidavit to the court.

The State was due to argue on Friday afternoon.

