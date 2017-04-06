WATCH: Attack at ATM leaves man bitten and bruised

A violent altercation erupted in Port Elizabeth’s busy Rink Street yesterday as an alleged bank card scam – captured on video – left a student bitten and bruised after a scuffle with three other ATM users.

While police are still investigating the incident, the dramatic footage shows two women accompanied by a man beating and tugging on Chris Harding, 30, accusing him of stealing money withdrawn by one of the women at an ATM.

Harding, on the other hand, alleges he was the victim of a slick scam artist.

“She [allegedly] switched my card with hers in a matter of seconds,” the NMMU law student said.

The drama unfolded through the video lens of Herald photographer Brian Witbooi, who happened to be at the First National Bank ATM.

The ensuing scuffle resulted in Harding being bitten on the forearm and scratched on the chest. He was taken to St George’s Hospital, where he received a tetanus shot, booster shot and is on a six-month anti-retroviral course as a precaution.

The three other ATM users involved refused to give their details so a reporter could get their version of events.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police were investigating a case of attempted robbery.

“If the investigation reveals that this is indeed a case of card scamming, it’s something we have seen quite regularly in Port Elizabeth.”

