Hard times were no barrier for this graduate
A young man from King William’s Town has accomplished what many only dream of – despite being abandoned by his mother at the age of eight.
Bubele Lungelo Dike‚ 26‚ who was left with relatives of his mother before being taken to his grandmother in rural Middledrift‚ crossed the stage at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University’s third day of graduation ceremonies yesterday to collect his human resources diploma.
Looking back at his childhood‚ Dike said: “Life was not bad then.”
But in his final year at school his life changed when his grandmother suffered a stroke.
“There are some challenges‚ emotionally‚ and I guess the fact that my mother left me plays a vital role in that‚” he said. “Every child deserves motherly love.”
More in The Herald.
