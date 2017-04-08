 Two killed‚ six injured in shootout in Soweto - Times LIVE
Two killed‚ six injured in shootout in Soweto

TMG Digital | 2017-04-08 16:18:33.0

Two people were killed and six others seriously wounded in a shootout in Soweto on Friday night which police suspect could be linked to the deaths of three taxi bosses earlier in the week.

Police spokesman Kay Makhubele said that a security guard and a bystander were killed in the crossfire.

Two of the six people wounded in the shootout were taxi owners.

“We can’t rule out taxi violence‚” Makhubele said‚ adding that a dispute over routes might be behind the shootings. .

He said no arrests had been made yet.

