Two killed‚ six injured in shootout in Soweto
Two people were killed and six others seriously wounded in a shootout in Soweto on Friday night which police suspect could be linked to the deaths of three taxi bosses earlier in the week.
Police spokesman Kay Makhubele said that a security guard and a bystander were killed in the crossfire.
Two of the six people wounded in the shootout were taxi owners.
“We can’t rule out taxi violence‚” Makhubele said‚ adding that a dispute over routes might be behind the shootings. .
He said no arrests had been made yet.
