Alleged rapist arrested after falling asleep in victim’s home
A man who allegedly broke into a home and raped a 25-year-old woman was arrested by police after he fell asleep in the victim’s house.
Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police in Waterval in Limpopo arrested a 27-year-old man after he fell asleep in his victim’s house after raping her.
“It is alleged that the victim was sleeping in the early hours of today… at about 3.30am when the suspect broke the door‚ entered the house‚ threatened her and raped her‚” said Ngoepe.
“After this ordeal‚ the suspect fell asleep (and) the victim escaped and called the police‚” he said.
The police reacted swiftly and found the suspect still asleep and arrested him‚ said Ngoepe.
He said the suspect will appear in the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of housebreaking and rape.
Ngoepe said police investigations were ongoing.
