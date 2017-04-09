Gauteng police warn public travelling from airport after attack on taxi
Gauteng police are cautioning members of the public to be extra vigilant when travelling from OR Tambo International Airport.
This comes after an Uber driver and his passenger were allegedly followed on Friday from the airport to Petervale in Sandton by a white Toyota Corolla with an unknown registration number.
“It is further alleged that on arrival at their destination‚ the victims were attacked by the armed suspects who shot and injured the Uber driver during a scuffle‚ and then made off with two bags that belonged to the passenger‚” police said.
The wounded Uber driver was recovering in hospital‚ while the suspects were still at large‚ they added.
“Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist with the apprehension of the suspects‚ to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop 08600 10111. #CrimeStop.”
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.