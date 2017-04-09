A fifth escapee‚ Dumisani Simon Hlatshwayo‚ 31‚ who was being held for shoplifting‚ was rearrested shortly after he escaped.

The circumstances surrounding the suspects’ escape remained a subject of a comprehensive investigation‚ police said on Sunday.

“Police have in the meantime launched a manhunt for the escapees.”

The four escaped suspects still at large are:

- Karabo Mkhwanazi ‚ 29‚ who was arrested for shoplifting.

- Buti Absalom Nxumalo ‚26‚ arrested for shoplifting.

- Fanyana Vincent Jiyane‚ 30‚ arrested for rape and common robbery.

- Siyanda Dlamini‚ 34‚‚ arrested for shoplifting.

“The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga‚ Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has issued an instruction to Secunda Police Station that the priority is to trace and re-arrest the suspects as a matter of extreme urgency.

“If the suspects are seen‚ the community is warned not to confront them but to rather contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Dumisani Mbokane at 082556 5630‚ or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station for information. #CrimeStop‚” police said.