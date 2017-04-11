TMG Digital reported on Tuesday that the department of environmental affairs said it was suspending the operation licence for the EnviroServ dump site due to “significant sources of odour” that the company has failed to deal with.

The site handles about 14‚000 tons of refuse a month‚ including industrial chemicals‚ condemned foods‚ contaminated soils and general household waste‚ from about 1‚000 clients.

According to a statement issued by EnviroServ Group CEO Dean Thompson on Wednesday‚ the company has filed an appeal against the Department of Environmental Affairs’ Notice of Suspension of its Waste Management Licence.

“We believe the suspension notice was premature and in breach of an agreement concluded with the DEA that final reports from our experts would be presented on April 10‚ 2017 for further consideration‚” he said.

“These expert reports demonstrate that the suspension notice is based on numerous incorrect technical and scientific conclusions‚ and form the backbone of our defence to both the civil and criminal charges which have been brought against the company‚” Thompson added.

Thompson said that experts‚ commissioned by EnviroServ‚ said the Shongweni Landfill must continue to receive specific waste streams in order to see a continued rise in the site’s pH levels‚ which the company now have evidence is at the core of the odour problem.

“Suspension of the site’s licence would only serve to exacerbate this. We maintain the Shongweni Landfill site is compliant in all regards‚ and have concrete evidence that it is not the only contributor to the odour problem in the area. We have every confidence that our various scientific studies‚ which will be presented in due course‚ will prove this.”

Thompson had appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Tuesday‚ representing the company‚ on charges of contravening environmental legislation.

