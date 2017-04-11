Brett Herron‚ the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport‚ said remote working would bring “great relief” amid what was expected to be significantly heavier traffic.

He appealed to employers to “allow their employees to work remotely from satellite offices for a number of days or hours‚ allow employees to begin and end working at different times‚ or allow them to work from home during the peak period and then to travel to work during the off-peak period”.

More than 300‚000 people who commute by bus in Cape Town will be forced to find alternatives‚ with drivers due to strike in pursuit of a 12% pay rise.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the timing of the strike could make it especially damaging. “It comes at a time when Metrorail is under-performing and running at close to capacity during commuting hours‚ leaving commuters with very few alternatives but private cars and taxis‚” said chamber president Janine Myburgh.

“It comes at a very bad time for business as April has three public holidays and we lost business during the protests last week. In addition‚ the month has also brought us the credit downgrade so the combined effects will be serious.”

She called on the city council to allow commuters to use bus lanes during the strike‚ but in the “extraordinary times” the council ruled this out‚ saying “the road rules will remain the same”.

Golden Arrow‚ which runs 1‚150 buses in Cape Town‚ said they were concerned about the effect of a protracted strike on their staff and hoped an agreement could be reached soon.

“In 2013 we had a two-week strike and it took our staff years to recover from the loss of income. And obviously our passengers were greatly inconvenienced so nobody actually benefits from a strike‚” said spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union and four other unions have been in wage negotiations with employers since January‚ and Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said on Monday that they had given employers 60 hours’ notice of a strike.

“Labour is still willing to engage employers in the interim. But if by the end of the 60 hours employers have not brought a satisfactory offer to the table then unions will have no choice but to embark on industrial action starting April 12.”

Protesters planning to attend the march against President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday could find themselves stranded if they plan to use buses to get to Church Square in Pretoria.

National Union of Metalworkers of SA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi said: “We advise anyone planning to use a bus to make alternative arrangements. Unless we reach an agreement with the CEOs of bus companies‚ the strike is on.”

The Gautrain also informed commuters via text that the Gautrain Bus service will be disrupted from Wednesday “until further notice due to the nationwide strike over wages.”

“The train service will not be disrupted‚” the train operator said.

Numsa said in a statement that bus companies to be affected were those affiliated to the SA Bus Operators Association and the SA Bus Employers Association.

They included Putco‚ Mgqibelo‚ Mayibuye‚ Buscor‚ Megabus‚ Mega Express‚ Bojanala‚ Gauteng Coaches‚ Itereleng‚ Ipelegeng‚ Atamelang‚ Autopax‚ Great North Transport‚ ReaVaya‚ Phola Coaches‚ PAL Bus and Greyhound.

