Police in the Western Cape have refuted claims that they are behind the R100-million upgrade of the Muizenberg Police Station.

The upgrade has sparked an outcry from people living in poorer areas.

When contacted the provincial police issued a statement claiming that the upgrade is a Department of Public Works project.

But the department claimed they were approached by police to do the job.

"[The SAPS] determine their budget‚ they determine the where and the when of building police stations‚ they approach the Department of Public Works with a request to do the work‚" said the department's media and stakeholder relations officer‚ Thami Mchunu.

The Social Justice Coalition has called for the SAPS in the Western Cape to rethink the allocation of R100-million to Muizenberg.

The SJC maintains that police resources have historically‚ and continue to be‚ allocated to mainly white middle class areas at the behest of black communities that are ridden with crime. High risk areas in the Western Cape such as Nyanga have limited police resources in spite of being labeled as the murder capital of the country‚ the organisation noted.

“We cannot accept this deployment of resources. Muizenberg has safety unmatched by any of the poorer communities. It’s an easy solution‚ why not take this money and put it in those areas that need it most. Why should we have to suffer because we are poor. Everyone should have access to safety it’s one of the founding principles of democracy‚” Right to Know organiser Pupa Fumba said.

Organisers made a point of recognising the members of the community who had been harmed by the alleged misallocation of resources.

Sibusiso Mdlankomo‚ a lifelong resident of Khayelitsha‚ noted the heavy reliance his community has on SAPS.

“It’s not right for this area to get another station‚ when we can’t even afford private security. We rely completely on the police in our community. It’s time they provide us with the resources we deserve‚” Mdlankomo said.

According to the police statement they ''strive towards the equitable distribution of SAPS resources guided by crime trends and patterns as well as spatial growth and development''.

They pointed to the current construction of new stations in Tafelsig‚ Makhaza and Nyanga.



