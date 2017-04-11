France Manaka‚ a vault supervisor for Guard Force international‚ the security company that was transporting the stolen millions‚ was granted R50‚000 bail‚ and Cosmos Ntanzi‚ a meter taxi owner who allegedly knew of the heist before it happened‚ was granted R50‚000 bail.

Manaka and Ntanzi were ordered to report to their nearest police station five times a week‚ on Mondays‚ Tuesdays‚ Wednesdays as well as Saturdays and Sundays.

They were also ordered not to leave the Gauteng province without permission and to surrender their passports and inform the investigating officer if they planned to relocate.

Simon Thokwane‚ a police constable stationed at the airport‚ was granted bail of R100‚000.

However‚ in addition to similar conditions‚ he was told to surrender his SAPS identity card until he was reinstated as a police officer.

During the bail rulings of Prince Dube‚ Thando Sonqishe and Sibusiso Job Mnisi on Monday‚ Magistrate Amukelani Msimeki raised doubts about the strength of the state’s case against the men‚ which she said was part of the reason for granting them bail.

Msimeki reiterated this while handing down her ruling on Tuesday.

“I need to reiterate my reservations in respect of the evidence before the court‚” she said‚ explaining that she would not be repeating all her findings as she had dealt with the matter at length the day before.

“In absence of the admission statements‚ there is nothing before the court in terms of evidence‚” she said.

All six accused will appear before court again on 26 May‚ to allow police to conduct further investigations.

Court officials confirmed Sonqishe‚ the Lamborghini owner‚ had paid his R100‚000 bail on Monday‚ while Dube was expected to pay his R150‚000 bail on Tuesday.