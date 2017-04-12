 BREAKING: Court orders Hawk head Berning Ntlemeza's firing - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Wed Apr 12 15:59:26 SAST 2017

Missing 18-month-old boy drowns in complex swimming pool

BREAKING: Court orders Hawk head Berning Ntlemeza's firing

Graeme Hosken | 2017-04-12 14:53:37.0
Berning Ntlemeza. File photo.
Image by: Trevor Samson

Embattled Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has been fired with immediate effect. His dismissal was enforced by the Pretoria High Court just hours ago.

Save & Share

Ntlemeza suffered a double blow today‚ when judges Peter Mabuse‚ Jody Kollepen and Selby Baqwa dismissed his leave to appeal last month's high court decision that his appointment as one of the country's most powerful policemen be reviewed.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X