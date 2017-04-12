BREAKING: Court orders Hawk head Berning Ntlemeza's firing
Embattled Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has been fired with immediate effect. His dismissal was enforced by the Pretoria High Court just hours ago.
Ntlemeza suffered a double blow today‚ when judges Peter Mabuse‚ Jody Kollepen and Selby Baqwa dismissed his leave to appeal last month's high court decision that his appointment as one of the country's most powerful policemen be reviewed.
TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.