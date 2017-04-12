Together with the 65‚000 international tourists‚ the two-week holiday period is expected to generate in the region of R700-million‚ said CEO of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal‚ Ndabo Khoza.

International travellers are expected from the United Kingdom‚ Germany‚ United States of America‚ France‚ Netherlands and India.

“This year‚ we are expecting more international tourists with a number of airlines that now fly directly to King Shaka International Airport‚” said Khoza. “We are projecting an increase of 18.7% on our international arrivals.”

Last month Air Seychelles became the 11th international carrier to offer direct fights to Durban following in the flight path of Turkish‚ Qatar and Ethiopian airlines.

In light of the current bus strike‚ Khoza said that they are unable to determine the impact of the strike on tourism at this time.

“This will depend on how long the strike will be. Some people may opt to use a different mode of transport. We always urge people to plan their holidays in advance and if the strike persists‚ we will definitely urge them to take a scenic drive to KZN and enjoy the true splendour of the destination.”

According to 2015 research undertaken by Tourism KZN‚ the most popular destination is Durban that can claim 39% of domestic visitors followed by Zululand at 19%.

In order to promote KZN as a safe destination‚ Tourism KZN has kicked off a multi-stakeholder campaign that includes KZN Liquor Authority‚ Department of Health‚ Sanral‚ South African Police Services‚ Road Accident Fund and the Road Traffic Inspectorate.

The campaign includes a “Driver Wellness” programme‚ and information on safety issues at all TKZN visitor info centres to help raise visitor awareness.

“We have ensured that hotels have Travellers Tips booklets which carry a host of information on do’s and don’t’s‚” said Khoza. Also available on the KZN Tourism website is a QR code that can be downloaded onto smart phones.

“A good working relationship with SAPS and Durban metro police makes it possible to respond in cases of incidents involving visitors to the province‚ and provide necessary assistance.”

What’s on in KZN over the Easter holiday season:

Easter Indian Shopping Festival‚ Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ 7 – 27 April

Splashy Fan Music Festival‚ Underberg‚ 13 – 16 April

Ubunye Easter Weekend Bang at Muzuvukile Sports Ground‚ 14 April

The Gwara Nation‚ KwaNdengezi Sports Field‚ 15 April

Durban Picnic Day‚ Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ 16 April

Cothoza‚ Nongoma Gardens‚ 16 April

6th Annual Uvukile Gospel Festival‚ Ugu Sports ground‚ 16 April

Indidane Maskandi Festival Pomoroy Stadium‚ 16 April

Handles Messiah‚ Opera Theatre‚ The Playhouse‚ 16 April

Greatest Zululand Music Festival‚ The George Hotel‚ Eshowe‚ 20 April

South Coast Bike Festival‚ Margate‚ 27 April

UMhlathuze Music Festival‚ Imbizo Hall Empangeni‚ 28 – 30 April

Durban Ski-boat Club Festival‚ Durban Ski-boat club‚ 28 – 30 April

Amabhubesi Rally 2017‚ Hazelmere Dam Verulam‚ 28 April

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE