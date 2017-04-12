The syndicate‚ consisting of six men‚ appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court last week. According to a statement issued by the Hawks on Wednesday they are facing charges of racketeering and money laundering. They could face hefty sentences if they are found guilty under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said two of the men were arrested by vigilant police while they were trying to steal copper from power lines in Prins Albert in 2012.

He said the rest of the men were already in prison when the Hawks established that they were part of a national syndicate thought to have stolen copper worth R3.5-million.

“The group’s modus operandi allegedly involved using vehicles with fitted yellow warning lights‚ they would then wear reflector jackets and appear as if they were road maintenance workers and proceed to cut cables‚ particularly in remote areas‚” he said.

The loot would then be transported to a scrap metal yard in Germiston registered in the name of one of the suspects. Western Cape‚ Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks‚ Brigadier Mzwandile Ndlovu said: “This augurs well for our continued fight against Serious Organised Crime. Those who have committed acts of criminality and think they have taken refuge in our prisons‚ be warned‚ nothing gets swept under the carpet‚ we will hold you accountable.''

The case will be transferred to the Beaufort West Regional Court.

