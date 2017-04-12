Man arrested in connection with Athlone cash-in-transit heist
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the a cash-in-transit heist in Athlone in the Western Cape on April 1 in which a security guard was shot dead and another seriously wounded‚ police said.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspect had been arrested on Tuesday evening.
He is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on March 18.
Police had worked tirelessly to investigate the case‚ Rwexana said.
“The investigative team's efforts paid off when they arrested a 31 year old man within 11 days.”
