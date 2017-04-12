The strike which started on Wednesday affected both local and long distance commuters.

Organised by SATAWU‚ NUMSA‚ TASWU and TAWUSA‚ the strike comes after negotiations between bus companies and these unions reached a deadlock.

SATAWU spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the unions and bus companies would be meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

“There is a meeting set for this afternoon at 2.30pm. We are hoping for a resolution to this impasse‚” Sabela said.

She said if the parties did not reach an agreement at the meeting‚ the strike will continue.

Sabela said there had not been any reported incidents of violence or intimidation in areas where the strike was taking place.

NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi said the strike was in “full swing” as planned on Wednesday.

“The strike is in full swing at all depots across the country. Buses are parked.

“They [workers] are not on the roads. That's what a strike means; it means no one is working‚” Hlubi said.

Buses affected by the strike include Putco‚ Mgqibelo‚ Mayibuye‚ Buscor‚ Golden Arrow‚ Megabus‚ Mega Express‚ Bojanala‚ Gauteng Coaches‚ Itereleng‚ Ipelegeng‚ Atamelang‚ Autopax‚ Great North Transport‚ ReaVaya‚ Phola Coaches‚ PAL Bus and Greyhound.

Among their demands‚ workers want to paid overtime on Sundays and public holidays at 1.5 times the normal wage rate‚ and double on Sundays‚ “as stipulated by the labour law and a 15% salary increase would allow a dignified life for workers”.