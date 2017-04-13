Armed robbery at Hyde Park mall in Johannesburg
A group of around seven armed men carried out a brazen robbery of a jewellery store on Thursday morning at the upmarket Hyde Park Corner‚ north of Johannesburg‚ police said.
Captain Lungelo Dlamini said the gang confronted staff with guns and fired a single shot.
No one was injured.
“They took jewellery worth thousands of rands‚” said Dlamini.
Police were on the scene.
Can't say my business meetings get boring... sitting at Tashas Hyde Park and suddenly gunshots. Robbery in front of us. No one hurt pic.twitter.com/epLiDFAlOp— York Zucchi (@YZP) April 13, 2017
He could not immediately indicate how the gang had fled.
“Investigations are ongoing‚” he said.
Police on the scene after jewellery store robbery at Hyde Park mall. Bystanders heard shots being fired by a group of male robbers. pic.twitter.com/sWNJ6Q6i2q— Lorhren-Rose Joseph (@lorhrenwithanh) April 13, 2017
