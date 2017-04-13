 Armed robbery at Hyde Park mall in Johannesburg - Times LIVE
   
Thu Apr 13 11:42:19 SAST 2017

Armed robbery at Hyde Park mall in Johannesburg

Naledi Shange | 2017-04-13 10:51:53.0
Seven armed men carried out a brazen robbery of a jewellery store in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image by: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A group of around seven armed men carried out a brazen robbery of a jewellery store on Thursday morning at the upmarket Hyde Park Corner‚ north of Johannesburg‚ police said.

Captain Lungelo Dlamini said the gang confronted staff with guns and fired a single shot.

No one was injured.

“They took jewellery worth thousands of rands‚” said Dlamini.

Police were on the scene.

He could not immediately indicate how the gang had fled.

“Investigations are ongoing‚” he said.

 

