Family saved as farm attacker is caught red-handed by Limpopo police
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man during a house robbery in progress at a farm outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.
An elderly couple of 65 and 68 years old were with their 9-year-old grandchild at Charles Luther Farm in the Lekgalameetse area outside Tzaneen when they were confronted by the suspect on Thursday afternoon‚ Lt Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.
The man and the child managed to escape and summoned the police‚ "who reacted swiftly jointly with the local farming community and arrested the suspect"‚ said Ngoepe.
One firearm was recovered.
The family was physically unharmed.
The suspect will appear before the Lenyenye Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for house robbery‚ attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Police investigations are continuing.
