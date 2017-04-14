RescueCare spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics had rushed to the scene and arrived to find a car wedged beneath a heavy goods truck.

"It would appear that the car and the truck had both been travelling toward the city centre. The car had slammed into the back of the truck and lay pinned underneath it‚" he said.

"The driver was the only occupant and he had sustained critical injuries. Sadly there was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead‚" Jamieson added.

He said that the man's body had been trapped in the mangled wreckage and had to be cut free by eThekwini Metro firefighters using the jaws of life and other hydraulic rescue tools.

No one else was injured‚ said Jamieson.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE