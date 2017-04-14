Nearly 100 drunk drivers arrested in Durban on first night of Easter weekend
Nearly 100 drunk drivers spent the first evening of the Easter weekend behind bars after an eThekwini Metro police crackdown in Durban.
The Metro's Deputy police chief Steve Middleton said that his officers had set up five roadblocks in different parts of the city.
"After my impassioned plea yesterday‚ people still don't listen‚" he said.
Sixty-one people were detained in a roadblock in Phoenix‚ 22 in Montclair‚ nine in Durban North and five in Sydenham.
Middleton said that he had instructed his officers to intensify vehicle check points‚ over and above the scheduled roadblocks.
KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu reported that the roads were busy with thousands of holiday makers moving into the coastal province.
Mngomezulu said that between 9am and 10am‚ 1‚435 cars passed through the Mooi Plaza‚ and over 1‚300 vehicles moved through the Tugela Toll Plaza.
- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
