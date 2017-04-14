Security guard wounded during cell phone shop robbery
A security guard was wounded when a gang of gunmen opened fire on him during a robbery at a Kloof cell phone shop on Friday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the armed gang had stormed the shop inside the Kloof Village Mall.
"They held staff at gunpoint and stole cell phones‚ cash and other valuables‚" she said.
Mbhele said that during the course of the robbery the men fired on the security guard.
It is understood that he was wounded and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Mbhele said that the gang made off in two cars and no arrests had been made.
- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
