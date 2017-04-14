Stolen army rifles will end up in gangsters’ hands‚ warns military union

South African National Defence Union national secretary Pikkie Greeff said Sandu wants strict action taken against the guards and the commander of the military base a robbed of guns in the early hours of Friday.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that 9 South African Infantry base was robbed.

“Give us a chance to do the investigation and then we will come out with a statement to say what really happened here‚” said SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi. “There's a lot of speculation that they were overpowered [but] those things are not confirmed.”

Media 24 reported that the guards' rifles were taken off them by robbers who “overpowered” them.

Mgobozi would not confirm how many rifles were taken. Police referred all comment on the incident to the SANDF.

Greeff said it was likely that the robbers got hold of R4 automatic assault rifles carried by the guards and the few rifles kept in the guards’ room safe.

“You will‚ at most‚ have five or six weapons at the guard duty room‚ because you only really have your guys at the gate and then you have one or two teams that roam‚ so you'll never really need more than six weapons at a time‚” said Greeff.

He said strict action must be taken against the guards‚ their commanding officer and the commander of their unit.

“How the hell do you overpower someone who is on guard? That tells me you are not vigilant They are infantry soldiers‚ that's what he's standing guard for‚ it's exactly to prevent something like this‚ you want to prevent them getting into the wrong hands‚” said Greeff.

“Those weapons are going straight to the Cape Flats‚ where there is a gang war. It's a dangerous weapon to have in the hands of someone who doesn't know what he's doing. That thing can throw out a couple of rounds in a minute.”

Greeff said he believed the incident could not have happened without inside help but that a lack of vigilance was certainly to blame as well.

“The fact of the matter is that something like this is not possible if those people don't know the precise routine of guards or if they don't exactly know where which guards are‚” he said.