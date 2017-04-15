BREAKING: 'Driver' in fatal KZN bus crash let his friend drive, leading to 14 deaths

This is among the details issued in a shocking text message from the province's Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), sent out by KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie.

• Twelve die in horror bus crash in KZN

The bus overturned near Ntunjambili, in central KZN, shortly before 11am. Twelve people were reported dead on the scene, with two later dying in hospital.

The RTI text message read: "Further update from scene @ Ntunjambili. Death toll has risen to 14 (all females). Driver did not have a valid professional driving permit... it is unknown whether he has a drivers license or not reason being he failed to produce it during the time of an accident.

"The original driver was a passenger in a bus, he allowed his friend to drive the bus on his behalf."

According to reports on the scene, the driver lost control, and the bus rolled several times. The patients were trapped in the bus for several hours before being extricated