Numsa calls off bus strike after accepting wage offer
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called off the nationwide strike by bus drivers after accepting a 9% wage offer.
It said in a statement that it “had to accept this sell out deal for the sake of industrial peace and stability in the sector".
Numsa said it would continue to pressurise the Department of Labour to do proper oversight in the bus passenger sector even as it urged its members to return to work on Tuesday.
"The fact that our members, even under the new wage agreement will continue to be exposed to dangerously long hours without compensation is shameful," the organisation said.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.