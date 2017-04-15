Numsa calls off bus strike after accepting wage offer

It said in a statement that it “had to accept this sell out deal for the sake of industrial peace and stability in the sector".

Numsa said it would continue to pressurise the Department of Labour to do proper oversight in the bus passenger sector even as it urged its members to return to work on Tuesday.

"The fact that our members, even under the new wage agreement will continue to be exposed to dangerously long hours without compensation is shameful," the organisation said.