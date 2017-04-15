 Numsa calls off bus strike after accepting wage offer - Times LIVE
   
Sat Apr 15 16:45:58 SAST 2017

Numsa calls off bus strike after accepting wage offer

Tmg Digital | 2017-04-15 15:55:12.0
Stranded commuters at the Durban bus terminal were left waiting when Busses went on strike on Wednesday.
Image by: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called off the nationwide strike by bus drivers after accepting a 9% wage offer.

It said in a statement that it “had to accept this sell out deal for the sake of industrial peace and stability in the sector".

Numsa said it would continue to pressurise the Department of Labour to do proper oversight in the bus passenger sector even as it urged its members to return to work on Tuesday.

"The fact that our members, even under the new wage agreement will continue to be exposed to dangerously long hours without compensation is shameful," the organisation said.

