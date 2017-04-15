The fatality was in Gugulethu‚ where City of Cape Town firefighters were called to a house in flames just after midnight.

The biggest fire was also in Gugulethu‚ where 30 shacks were destroyed in a blaze reported in New Rest informal settlement at 8.41pm on Friday.

A City of Cape Town spokesman said: “The blaze destroyed 30 dwellings leaving 156 people affected. The South African Red Cross Society will provide humanitarian relief‚ hot meals‚ blankets‚ vanity packs and clothing.”

Officials from the council informal settlements‚ electricity and solid waste departments were assisting the community.

In other fires:

- Three shacks were burnt down in Sikhobongela Street‚ Wallacedene;

- Nine shacks were burnt down in Borchards Quarry Road‚ Crossroads; and

- A house and two shacks were destroyed in Cliffoney Street‚ Connaught.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE