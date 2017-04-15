Three men arrested in Western Cape with 360 crayfish tails
Three people found with 360 crayfish worth about R5400 were arrested in the Cape Town area of Kuils River on Thursday.
“Criminals plundering our precious marine resources were dealt a blow” when South African Police Service members from the provincial detectives unit‚ K9 and the border police‚ the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries carried out an operation in the area‚ the SAPS said in a statement on Friday.
The suspects‚ aged between 21 and 51‚ will appear in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court on a charge of illegally trading in marine resources.
About 100 crayfish tails‚ with an estimated street value of R1400‚ were seized in Blue Downs earlier this month.
