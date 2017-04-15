Twelve die in horror bus crash in KZN
In what appears to be the most horrific accident of the Easter long weekend‚ a dozen people were killed as a bus overturned in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Although details are still coming to light‚ it appears that the driver lost control of the bus‚ which sent it hurtling down an embankment. There were also reports that some of the bodies were still trapped in the wreckage‚ but this could not immediately be confirmed.
The bus was travelling from central KZN towards Dumisa on the south coast.
KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie confirmed the accident‚ and that 12 people had died. Six others were in a critical condition and seven sustained serious injuries‚ he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
