Woman‚ 74‚ stabbed in Tzaneen farm attack

Shortly before 3pm‚ paramedics from ER24 found the woman on the road with bystanders assisting her. The paramedics took over to assist the woman‚ who had a serious knife wound between her neck and shoulders. “It is understood that her son was sitting in the lounge when an unknown number of men entered the home and attacked him‚” ER24 said in a statement.

The woman and her husband came to their son’s aid and were also attacked. The woman told ER24 that she had tried to run outside when she was attacked.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Her son and husband survived with minor scrapes and bruises.

Residents in the area are assisting local authorities search for the suspects‚ according to ER24.